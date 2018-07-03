Roberto Martinez Urges Fans to Carry On Believing in His Belgium Side After Dramatic Win Over Japan

Roberto Martinez has called on Belgium fans to carry on believing in his side following their late victory against Japan which saw them emerge as 3-2 winners.

Goals from Jan Vertonghen and Marouane Fellaini pulled Belgium level after goals from Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui put Japan 2-0 up. A last-minute goal from Nacer Chadli saw Belgium knock out Japan in dramatic fashion.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Speaking after the five-goal thriller, Martinez revealed (via Sky Sports): "That was a test for the team and its character. We survived it, we have gone through and that is the most important thing.

"No negatives today, it was about getting through. It is a day to be very proud of these players. Keep believing in Belgium.

"In the World Cup you want to be perfect but it's about getting through, it's about winning."

The former Everton boss was full of praise for Japan, who battled hard all game, and he stated: "Let's congratulate Japan, they played the perfect game. They were clinical on the counter and so solid.

"It was a test of character and you see the reaction of our subs coming on to win the game. It tells you everything about this group of players."

Belgium have now set themselves a mouth-watering quarter-final tie with Brazil - who progressed to the last eight by beating Mexico 2-0. The game takes place on Friday at the Kazan Arena, where Martinez and company will be looking to stir up belief in Belgium. Brazil, on the other hand, will be looking to erase the memories of 2014 by winning the World Cup this time round.