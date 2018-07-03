Sevilla Star Hands in Transfer Request With a View to Securing Summer Switch to Arsenal

Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi has told the Spanish club in no uncertain terms that he wants to leave this summer, as Arsenal consider a move for him.

The former Blackburn and Stoke midfielder has seen his reputation soar in La Liga, becoming part of the France setup and being linked with club like the Gunners after establishing himself as one of the league's most effective defensive midfielders.

The Mail report that the 29-year-old has asked to leave Andalusia in order to move back to England, allowing him to be close to his family and reunite for former Sevilla boss Unai Emery - with whom he won the Europa League in 2016.

N'Zonzi's £35m buyout clause looks a shade too high for the Gunners to consider triggering this summer, particularly with money outgoing on deals for Sokratis and Lucas Torreira, but the Spanish side are said to be willing to let the midfielder go for around £22m.

A bust-up with manager Eduardo Berizzo at the end of last year saw N'Zonzi unceremoniously dropped from the team and actively looking for a transfer mid-season, but Berizzo's firing by the club in December put paid to that - and the Frenchman became an integral part of the side once again.

France, how are you feeling about qualifying for the quarterfinals?



🇫🇷 Griezmann

🇫🇷 Dembele

🇫🇷 Umtiti

🇫🇷 Varane

🇫🇷 Lucas

🇫🇷 N'Zonzi



🕺🏼 #LaLigaWorldCup 🕺🏼 pic.twitter.com/Ar7RWmP4io — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) July 1, 2018

EFE report that it was actually N'Zonzi's father who relayed the message to the club that his son wants to leave this summer, with the Spanish club set to start their season as soon as this month when they play an as-yet undecided opponent in the second qualifying round of the Europa League, having finished just seventh in La Liga last season.