Sevilla Star Hands in Transfer Request With a View to Securing Summer Switch to Arsenal

By 90Min
July 03, 2018

Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi has told the Spanish club in no uncertain terms that he wants to leave this summer, as Arsenal consider a move for him. 

The former Blackburn and Stoke midfielder has seen his reputation soar in La Liga, becoming part of the France setup and being linked with club like the Gunners after establishing himself as one of the league's most effective defensive midfielders. 

The Mail report that the 29-year-old has asked to leave Andalusia in order to move back to England, allowing him to be close to his family and reunite for former Sevilla boss Unai Emery - with whom he won the Europa League in 2016. 

N'Zonzi's £35m buyout clause looks a shade too high for the Gunners to consider triggering this summer, particularly with money outgoing on deals for Sokratis and Lucas Torreira, but the Spanish side are said to be willing to let the midfielder go for around £22m. 

A bust-up with manager Eduardo Berizzo at the end of last year saw N'Zonzi unceremoniously dropped from the team and actively looking for a transfer mid-season, but Berizzo's firing by the club in December put paid to that - and the Frenchman became an integral part of the side once again. 

EFE report that it was actually N'Zonzi's father who relayed the message to the club that his son wants to leave this summer, with the Spanish club set to start their season as soon as this month when they play an as-yet undecided opponent in the second qualifying round of the Europa League, having finished just seventh in La Liga last season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)