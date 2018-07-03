Southampton Striker Set for Loan Move to La Liga Side Leganes After Miserable South Coast Spell

July 03, 2018

Southampton striker Guido Carrillo is set to end his short spell in the Premier League imminently, with a loan move to Spanish side Leganes set for completion in the next 24 hours.

Sky Sports report the Saints forward - who only moved from AS Monaco in January  - is now set for a temporary move to La Liga, having made just ten appearances for the south coast club. He has been deemed surplus to requirements in Mark Hughes' plans at St. Marys' this coming season.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Having arrived from the French club in the transfer window earlier this year for a fee in the region of £19m, the 27-year-old Argentine failed to make an impact under former boss Mauricio Pellegrino.

Scoring 15 goals in three seasons for the principality club, Carrillo then fell further down the pecking order as Hughes rode the Saints' rescue in narrowly avoiding relegation to the Championship this past campaign.

With Shane Long, Charlie Austin and Manolo Gabbiadini on the Saints' books already and with further attacking recruits likely before the Premier League campaign begins in just under five weeks' time, Carrillo is now set to end his short-lived stint in the English top-flight.

Leganes, who themselves staved off the drop to Segunda B finishing one place above the drop zone, are now looking to build for their third season in La Liga, with Carrillo himself keen to re-ignite his career since moving from native Estudiantes in 2015.

Like Carrillo, winger Sofiane Boufal was omitted from the club's pre-season tour of China and having also been left out of Morocco's World Cup squad this past summer could also be on the move.

Southampton will face Bundesliga runners-up Schalke 04 on Thursday in the Far East, before playing Chinese side Jiansu Suning the following Wednesday in Xuzhou.

