Thibaut Courtois Opens Up About Potential Real Madrid Switch After the World Cup

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has once again been quizzed on his Chelsea future, being asked after Belgium's dramatic 3-2 win over Japan on Monday night if he intends to move back to Madrid this summer.

Courtois didn't have the best of games against the Blue Samurai, watching on helplessly as his side went 2-0 down to the unfancied AFC team before Jan Vertonghen, Marouane Fellaini and Nacer Chadli struck to turn the match around - Chadli hitting the winner in the fourth minute of second half stoppage time.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, with just a year left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, but he refused to go into his future immediately following the match.

Quoted by Marca after the thrilling World Cup last 16 game, Courtois said: "I'm not going to talk about my future until after the World Cup, Come back to Madrid? I'll see, my children are very important to me, I've always said it, and they live there."

He also dropped another nod to his time in Madrid - albeit at Atletico rather than Real, to whom he is currently being linked - saying: "I have learned to suffer at Atlético, it is what it has been for us today, Japan are a good team, tactically they have been very good, suddenly you look at 2-0, we have believed a lot."

The Chelsea man insisted that he is remaining focussed on the World Cup and his side's next game though, adding: "Brazil is playing very well, without conceding chances, it's a great team, football has unthinkable things, everything is possible, they are a little more favourites, but we will do everything to win."