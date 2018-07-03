Thibaut Courtois Opens Up About Potential Real Madrid Switch After the World Cup

By 90Min
July 03, 2018

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has once again been quizzed on his Chelsea future, being asked after Belgium's dramatic 3-2 win over Japan on Monday night if he intends to move back to Madrid this summer.

Courtois didn't have the best of games against the Blue Samurai, watching on helplessly as his side went 2-0 down to the unfancied AFC team before Jan Vertonghen, Marouane Fellaini and Nacer Chadli struck to turn the match around - Chadli hitting the winner in the fourth minute of second half stoppage time. 

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, with just a year left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, but he refused to go into his future immediately following the match. 

Quoted by Marca after the thrilling World Cup last 16 game, Courtois said: "I'm not going to talk about my future until after the World Cup, Come back to Madrid? I'll see, my children are very important to me, I've always said it, and they live there."

He also dropped another nod to his time in Madrid - albeit at Atletico rather than Real, to whom he is currently being linked - saying: "I have learned to suffer at Atlético, it is what it has been for us today, Japan are a good team, tactically they have been very good, suddenly you look at 2-0, we have believed a lot."

The Chelsea man insisted that he is remaining focussed on the World Cup and his side's next game though, adding: "Brazil is playing very well, without conceding chances, it's a great team, football has unthinkable things, everything is possible, they are a little more favourites, but we will do everything to win."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)