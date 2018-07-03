Tottenham Fans Excited Over Reported Links to Paris Saint Germain Midfielder

Tottenham fans seem to be in agreement over how they'd feel if the club were to sign wantaway PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The Frenchman is believed to be keen to leave the Parc Des Princes this summer in the hunt for more game time, and Spurs are the latest to be linked with him.

Initial reports had placed the Frenchman with a move to Arsenal, reuniting him with former boss Unai Emery. However, the trail went cold and little was said about Raboit for a few weeks. But the most recent revelation could still see Rabiot arrive into north London - but not as a Gunner.

According to France Football (via Sport Witness), Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is keen on taking Rabiot to the new White Hart Lane as a replacement for Mousa Dembele.

The Belgian has only one year left on his contract at Spurs, and is expected to leave this summer.

While Spurs fans undoubtedly love having one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League in Dembele, the opportunity at having Rabiot within their ranks certainly seems to be an appealing one to the Tottenham faithful. They took to Twitter to deliver their verdict...

Wish/hope this is true — Glen (@gleng1882) July 3, 2018

Ideal replacement for Dembele if Mousa does leave. Sad to see Mousa go but the time is probably right for him & Spurs — Anthony Heard (@AnthonyH7) July 3, 2018

Yes, please. — Michael Clayton (@Sarchasm99) July 3, 2018

Please let this actually happen🙄🤗🙏🏻 — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Benjamin Paris🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁🦁🦁 (@BenjaminParis1) July 2, 2018

Yep definitely take him — Richard murdoch (@Ricmur72R) July 2, 2018

In a heartbeat — Tommy Ball (@Tommy2Balls) July 2, 2018

Hopefully this is true, would be great signing 🤞 — Sammy Conway (@sammyhconway) July 2, 2018

Well, Pochettino, it's clear what the fans think. At 23-years-old, the PSG star certainly has a lot of time on his side, and seems to be getting stronger and stronger with every season he features in - despite not making this summer's World Cup squad for France.

However, France Football's report also claims that Rabiot is after similar wages to those of teammate Marco Verratti (€600,000 per month). Split into weeks and converted into pounds turns that number into around £132,500 per week; quite a significant amount, especially when you consider Tottenham's wage structure.