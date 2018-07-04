Arsenal Ramp Up Interest in Mexico International Hirving Lozano After World Cup Displays

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is interested in a move for Hirving Lozano after his impressive displays for Mexico at the World Cup, according to reports.

According to Transfermarketweb, the PSV winger has caught the eye of the newly appointed Arsenal head coach, despite Mexico’s exit at the hands of Brazil in the round of 16, and Emery has been in contact with the player.

The Gunners have already been busy in this summer’s transfer market with the signings of Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bernd Leno and Sokratis, but will be looking to strengthen their attack with the addition of Lozano.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The 22-year-old scored 17 goals in his 29 appearances in the Eredivisie last season, and bagged the only goal of the game in Mexico’s victory over Germany at the start of the World Cup.

Arsenal will face competition for the young forward with the likes of Barcelona and fellow Premier League side Liverpool also interested in Lozano.

Hirving Lozano only signed for PSV in June 2017, and currently has five years left on his contract, meaning he won’t be leaving the Netherlands for cheap.

Having already netted eight times for his country in 32 appearances at such a young age, it is no surprise Lozano is receiving the sort of attention he has of late.

Lozano also played a vital role in PSV's Eredivisie title-winning campaign this season, which saw them finish four points clear of Ajax in second.