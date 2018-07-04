'The Best I've Ever Seen': Former USA Star Eddie Johnson Praises Compatriot Christian Pulisic

By 90Min
July 04, 2018

Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic has made huge strides over the past three seasons at the Westfalenstadion, becoming not only one of the star players of the Dortmund team but also one of the brightest young talents on the continent.

Beyond European football, former USA international Eddie Johnson claims that Pulisic is proving to be the best American footballer he has ever seen.

Mitchell Leff/GettyImages

Johnson retired from playing in 2015, having starred alongside the likes of Clint Dempsey, Landon Donovan and Claudio Reyna, but insists that none of his iconic former teammates could match the abilities that Pulisic is already displaying at the age of 19.

Pulisic has become a prodigious star of the Bundesliga and Europe, and Johnson - who has been training personally with Pulisic ahead of the new domestic season at the FreeKick Center in Orlando, Florida - believes that the winger is already up there as his nation’s finest.

Speaking to the Seattle Sounders’ Winging It podcast, via Bundesliga.com, Johnson said of Pulisic: “He’s the best American player that I’ve ever seen since I started playing soccer as a kid in the USA.

“Having played with Claudio Reyna, having played [with] Landon Donovan, having played with Clint Dempsey – where he’s at now, with his experience and how he sees the game and how he understands the game he’s miles and miles ahead of everyone else.

Mitchell Leff/GettyImages

“A kid like Pulisic, who’s hungry and driven and is supposed to take a break at the end of the season – he reached out to me on Instagram and said ‘Hey, I’m going to be back in the states, are you available? In my off-season, I’d love to come out to Orlando and get some work in with you.’

“He took 10 days off,” Johnson continued, “but he’s unbelievable. So tidy in his ability to receive and turn, create space.

“His movement with and without the ball, it’s unbelievable. This kid’s ability to create half a hard [sic], find the back post, front post. His first touch is everything. His first touch always sets him up for his next touch.

“The kid’s always so relaxed, it was just a real joy and honour.”

Johnson’s praise of Pulisic is the latest in a long line of plaudits which the winger has earned during his time in Dortmund.

Whilst the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool have been consistently linked with big money moves for the young star, it appears that Pulisic is not letting any speculation distract him from maintaining his physical condition and performance levels this summer.

It suggests that the American has a winning mentality and desire to succeed which aptly reflects his technical ability, and at the age of 19, both are likely to grow stronger over the coming years.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/GettyImages

Pulisic resumes work with Dortmund on 7 July for pre-season training, before returning to his homeland with his side to compete in this summer’s International Champions Cup later in the month.

