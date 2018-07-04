England Penalty Hero Eric Dier Admits to Feeling Nerves Before Decisive Spot Kick

By 90Min
July 04, 2018

England's fifth penalty taker Eric Dier has confessed that he didn't feel as cool as he looked before converting the winning spot kick against Colombia to seal the Three Lion's passage into the World Cup quarter finals.

The 24-year-old Tottenham Hotspur midfielder had missed a good opportunity to seal the win for his country at the end of extra time when he headed wide from a corner, and Dier admitted that the miss was playing on his mind as he stepped up to take the crucial penalty.

Speaking to ITV after the game, he said: "It was a nervous one. I've never really been in a situation like that before but felt I had to score after missing the header at the end so I'm just thankful I scored!"

Dier had come on as a substitute for fellow Spurs team-mate Dele Alli after 81 minutes, and he will be hoping that his performance and cool penalty may convince manager Gareth Southgate to start him in Saturday's quarter final clash against Sweden.

Dier also took the time to praise England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who brilliantly saved Carlos Bacca's penalty to set up Dier's golden moment.

"Jordan (Pickford) is a fantastic goalkeeper and deserves everything." he said. "His attitude is brilliant and he's been brilliant in training and taken it into the game."

Fred Lee/GettyImages

Colombia's last minute equalizer in normal time had initially appeared to have knocked England's confidence, but Dier hailed his team-mates for being able to bounce back from it and eventually scrape through to the next round.


"To get knocked down like we did is difficult to come back from." he said. "We knew what we had to do and we stayed calm. We never panicked. We were ready for that."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)