Huddersfield Town Academy Graduate Moves to Aldershot On Loan

July 04, 2018

Huddersfield Town midfielder Regan Booty has agreed to move to Aldershot Town on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old midfielder played most of last season in the Terriers’ U23 side and has come through the ranks at the Yorkshire-based outfit. He is highly-rated by the staff at the John Smith Stadium.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

HITC Sport revealed that manager David Wagner is very keen that his development is tracked, and for Booty to gain valuable first-team football elsewhere.

Aldershot Town plays in the National League - the fifth tier of English football. Last season the club finished 5th in the table, which earned them a spot in the National League qualifying play-off round, but they lost to Ebbsfleet United on penalties.

Having not made his debut for the club at this stage, the Terriers are willing to let Booty go out on loan so he can get some first-team experience under his belt.

A number of football league and non-league clubs were interested in the services of the youngster, but the Shots were the quickest to react and agreed a deal promptly to ensure that he would join up with the side as pre-season training gets underway.

With the transfer window open, Huddersfield’s busy summer recruitment has resulted in the youngster been pushed down the pecking order in relation to Wagner’s plans for next season

