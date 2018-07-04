Local Report Provides Update on Matt Ritchie's Proposed Move to Stoke City

Stoke City have not had a £15m bid for Matt Ritchie accepted by Newcastle United, according to reports in the northeast, contradicting rumours in the national press about the 28-year-old's imminent move to the bet365 Stadium.

Ritchie has been in-demand this summer as Newcastle look to sign some new attacking players. The Scotland international has already been linked with a move to former club Bournemouth while the Magpies were believed to be chasing Josh King.

But stories linking Ritchie with a move to Stoke City appear to be the flavour of the month in July. Reports had emerged that suggested Newcastle were in advanced negotiations with the Potters over a £15m switch this summer.

However, Chronicle Live report that a deal had not been agreed by officials at St. James' Park. Their report adds that although Stoke City have enquired about Ritchie's availability this summer, a bid hasn't been accepted by the Magpies.

Matt Ritchie will never have to buy a pint in Newcastle again, if he is to leave. Been a huge part of our revival. — Alan Coleman (@AlanColeman86) July 2, 2018

It is true that Newcastle have considered selling Ritchie this summer as they continue to mull over deals for former loanee Kenedy and Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend.

However, the club's hierarchy are not yet certain if Ritchie is expendable this summer, even though it has been rumoured a big offer will convince the club to sell the Scotland international ahead of the new campaign.

Newcastle United have only seen Massadio Haidara leave the club this summer, while Martin Dubravka made his move to the club permanent following an impressive loan spell in the second half of last season.