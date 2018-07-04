Lyon Manager Keen to Set Cut-Off Date for Nabil Fekir's Potential Move to Liverpool

Lyon manager Bruno Genesio is ready to set a cut-off date for when star forward and Liverpool target Nabil Fekir can leave the club.


According to the Mirror, a deal for the 24-year-old would be allowed by the Ligue 1 side after an initial move for the Lyon playmaker fell through earlier in the transfer window, but a cut-off date will be set.

MB Media/GettyImages

The deal for Fekir fell through in early June due to a renegotiation of the transfer fee upon learning of the Frenchman’s past knee injuries during the medical.

Nabil Fekir has since been in Russia on international duty representing France at this summer’s World Cup, in which his nation have reached the quarter finals where they will face Uruguay.

The young playmaker played 40 times for Lyon last season in all competitions, netting 23 goals and contributing ten assists throughout the campaign.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Genesio told reporters in France: “He has expressed his desire to play at another level. We will need to set a date.

“If there is a possibility like with Liverpool, Nabil will certainly seize the opportunity, once both parties agree. I am working under the assumption that he will stay with us.

“He wants to take the next step. The president has offered him the chance to leave. We will see after the World Cup. If Nabil is here, it makes my job easier.”

Liverpool are believed to have agreed a fee of £53m early last month, prior to the collapse of the deal.

Lyon will compete in the Champions League next season after finishing third in Ligue 1 last season, largely down to the impressive performances of Nabil Fekir.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have begun strengthening their squad this summer, having already signed Fabinho and Naby Keita in the central midfield places. 

