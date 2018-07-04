Lyon Star Memphis Depay to Be Fined After Skipping Training Amid Links With Milan

By 90Min
July 04, 2018

Olympique Lyonnais talisman Memphis Depay will be fined by the French club after he skipped the opening day of pre-season, manager Bruno Génésio has confirmed.


The former Manchester United winger has been one of the top performers in Ligue 1 since ditching life at Old Trafford for €16m back in 2017, making 69 appearances for Lyon where he has been directly involved in 52 goals.

Depay has been linked with a move away from the Groupama Stadium ahead of the new campaign, with Italian giants AC Milan reportedly interested in bringing the 24-year-old to San Siro this summer.

And links with the Rossoneri appear to have caught the attention of the Netherlands international, who will now be fined by Lyon for missing the first day of their pre-season campaign.

"I'm happy to see [the squad] again. One player out of 27 is missing. It's Memphis Depay," Génésio said in a press conference, quoted by FourFourTwo. "He will be punished financially when he returns. He had five weeks of vacation like everyone else."


Depay's incredible form in Lyon has caught a number of fans by surprise following an underwhelming two-year spell at Manchester United. 


The 24-year-old moved to Old Trafford for €34m in 2015, but he only managed to register seven goals and six assists across all competitions.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

But the former PSV Eindhoven star could now be set for a move to one of European football's biggest clubs this summer if Milan decide to make their move.

