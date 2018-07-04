Man City Look Set to Finally Complete £108m Double Deal Ahead of Pre-Season Preparation

Manchester City are on the verge of an incredible £108m double swoop ahead of the squad's return to pre-season training on Monday. Both Riyad Mahrez and Jorginho are expected to land at the Etihad any time soon in order to strengthen Pep Guardiola's side.

Compared to last summer, it's been a very quiet couple of months for City - who are yet to sign a single player this time around. Manager Pep Guardiola admitted at the end of the season that there is no need for wholesale changes at the club, and only one or two new additions should be expected.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Since then, they've continually been linked with Napoli's Jorginho and Leicester's Mahrez, and nothing has come to fruition. That is, until now...

According to the Mirror, City will complete both transfers imminently, with both players looking to arrive at the club in time for pre-season to begin.

Mahrez will cost and initial £60m from the Foxes, with add-ons that will take his overall price just short of Leicester's initial £80m asking price for the Algerian.

As for Jorginho, a deal almost fell through over Napoli's demands, but the two clubs have met in the middle after two months of negotiations, and City will pay £47.5m for the Brazilian born Italy international.

The acquisition of both players will give the Premier League champions added depth in both the wing positions and central midfielder, as Pep looks to take the pressure off Fernandinho, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane.

Andrew Redington/GettyImages

The team come together once again on Monday, when they will begin preparations for their title defence.