PSG Make Offer For Wantaway Bayern Defender as Thomas Tuchel Targets Summer Rebuild

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have made an offer for Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.

That is according to Paris United, who are reporting that the Ligue 1 side have met with the player's representatives with the aim of working out a deal that would get him playing at the Parc des Princes next season.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Boateng, who has three years left on his deal with Die Roten, hinted that he wanted to move to another league this summer, claiming that foreign countries presented lots of intrigue after helping the side win the Bundesliga title last season.

“Foreign counties are always interesting. You do not have many chances. Everyone has to decide for himself whether he wants to gain experience again," he said to FourFourTwo.

“I’m a different age now than I was at Manchester City and now at the point of thinking about it again. Of course, it’s very difficult to get away from Bayern. That would not be a decision against Bayern, I’ve been feeling very well in Munich for years.”

Per the French source, new PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is looking to add another central defender to his backline as he intends to play his full-backs in more advanced positions next term.

Boateng has been at Bayern since 2011 and has helped the club win six league titles, as well as the Champions League.

The 29-year-old was also thought to be a target for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, as well as Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. But the English sides have reportedly been put off by Bayern's asking price and have decided to cool their interest.