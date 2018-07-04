The Reason Why Jamie Vardy Did Not Take a Penalty Against Colombia Revealed

By 90Min
July 04, 2018

England's round of 16 clash with Colombia required penalties to decide the winner, with the Three Lions coming out on top after Eric Dier's winning spot kick.

As the English players stepped up one after another, the absence of Jamie Vardy seemed surprising, with the striker possessing a fantastic penalty record, scoring 12 of his 15 penalties since 2011.

However, Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has revealed on Twitter that Vardy suffered a groin strain towards the end of extra time in the 1-1 draw with Colombia, meaning he was not fit enough to take a penalty.

Dorsett states that Vardy received an injection after the game, but the injury means that he is a doubt for England's quarter final match against Sweden on Saturday.

The Leicester City striker was introduced to the match in the 88th minute in an attempt to find a winning goal before the end of regular time. He has seven goals in 25 appearances for England, but has yet to find the net at the World Cup this summer.

With Vardy unavailable to take a penalty, the responsibility was left with Eric Dier, who had never taken a penalty in competitive senior football. The defensive midfielder does not possess the greatest goal scoring pedigree, having scored 11 goals in his entire senior career.

Nevertheless, Dier managed to withstand the pressure of the situation and convert his penalty, giving England their first ever win in a penalty shootout at a World Cup tournament. They will advance to the quarter final for the first time since 2006, with Sweden standing between the Three Lions and a place in the semi final.

Victory against the Swedes would set up a semi final encounter with either Croatia or Russia. On the other side of the World Cup bracket, Belgium, Brazil, France and Uruguay will battle to reach the final, with only the Uruguayans ranking below England in FIFA's world rankings before the World Cup.

