Report Claims Chelsea Will Only Sell Willian to Man Utd On One Specific Condition

Chelsea star Willian could well be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer, and many reports are claiming that the Brazilian is keen to move away from west London. However, if he is to reunite with former manager Jose Mourinho, there is one specific condition that Manchester United must adhere to.

It's becoming a busy few days in the world of Willian rumours. It was only on Tuesday when the World Cup superstar was being linked with an incredible move to Barcelona. Las Blaugrana are interested in the 29-year-old, but Chelsea will demand £80m for his services.

SAEED KHAN/GettyImages

But now, having been linked with Willian for the entirety of the summer, United come into the frame.

According to The Telegraph (via The Mirror), Chelsea have told United that if they have any hope of securing Willian's signature over the next few weeks, they must include Anthony Martial in any deal.

The Frenchman is widely known to be frustrated at Old Trafford, and is angling for a move away from the club in the hunt for more game time. However, United have so far refused to even consider selling him to a Premier League rival.

An interesting proposition. It's unclear what sort of finances would need to be included in the deal as well, but it would be a huge shock if the Blues demanded the same £80m they've quoted Barcelona as well as the exchange of players - especially considering the respective ages of each winger.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Nonetheless, the transfer rumour mill continues, but Willian's future looks set to be a major talking point until anything concrete materialises.