Report Claims West Ham Transfer Target Wants Premier League Move Away From London Stadium

Nice midfielder Jean Seri wants a move to the Premier League during the transfer window, but it won’t be to West Ham.

According to French media outlet Nice-Martin, the 26-year-old, who has been linked with a move to the London Stadium this summer, is not interested in joining West Ham but will listen to offers from other Premier League sides.

Romain Perrocheau/GettyImages

Sky Sports have reported that the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City were all keen on the midfielder, with West Ham the only to make a formal bid thus far.

Seri signed for Nice in 2015 and has bagged himself 12 goals 20 assists in his 103 appearances in Ligue 1, and provides a solid core to their side.

The Ivory Coast international is believed to have a £35m release clause in his contract at Nice, which could see off some potential suitors.

The Hammers finished last campaign in 13th place, but the addition of new manager Manuel Pellegrini has given hope to the West Ham faithful ahead of this coming season.

Having already been linked with a number of players, including Felipe Anderson, Jean Seri could be another to add to the list of potential new faces in a West Ham shirt next season.

Having played four times last season in the UEFA Champions League with Nice, it could be a deciding factor in where Seri ends up next season as he may be warned away from West Ham due to the lack of European football opportunities.