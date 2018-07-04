Viewing Figures for England's World Cup Triumph Set New Records in the UK

By 90Min
July 04, 2018

Viewing figures exploded for England’s World Cup penalty triumph last night against Columbia as 23.6 million views tuned into ITV to watch the match, according to the BBC.

It was England’s most-watched game so far at this year’s World Cup, surpassing the 18 million viewers that watched their group games against Tunisia and Belgium. Meanwhile, 14 million people watched England’s 6-1 victory against Panama, and an average of 20.1 million watched the last 16 match last night as a whole.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

More specifically, more people tuned into last night’s game during the times of 9:50pm and 9:55pm than any other British television programme since the 2012 Olympic Closing Ceremony.

It was a remarkable achievement for England as they went through on penalties for the first time in their World Cup history to set up a tie against Sweden in Samara.

The BBC revealed that the so-called 'curse of ITV' was ended as the Three Lions had only won one game on ITV in the last 20 years before last night, compared to nine out of 13 victories on the BBC.

TOLGA AKMEN/GettyImages

Figures are expected to be beaten once more when England take to the field on Saturday for their first World Cup quarter-final since 2006 as the game will be televised live on BBC One.

