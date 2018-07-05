Bournemouth Agree Settlement Fee With EFL Following Breach Of Financial Fair Play

By 90Min
July 05, 2018

Bournemouth have announced that they have come to an agreement with the English Football League regarding a Financial Fair Play dispute back in 2014/15. The club have been cleared of any deliberate wrongdoing in their settlement with the EFL.

The Cherries were initially handed a £7.6m fine (according to the BBC) for accruing losses of £38.3m in their Championship winning season - mainly as a result of increased staff wages - despite not being permitted to lose any more than £6m.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The Cherries chose to challenge the fine at the time, and now, three years later (with Bournemouth having established themselves as a Premier League club), they've finally come to an agreement with the EFL.

"In reaching a settlement, the EFL acknowledges that the club did not make any deliberate attempt to infringe the rules or to deceive," reads a statement from the club, available on their official website.

"All relevant matters were taken into account when determining the quantum of the settlement.

"The agreed settlement of £4.75m is in full and final settlement of all and any claims by the EFL against the club and its officers, in respect of the FFP regulations for season 2014/15.

"No further details with regards to the settlement will be released."

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The 2013/14 season had seen Bournemouth report losses of £10.3m. The rise in wages had risen to £30.4m, more than double that of the £12.9m revenue made that year, and another £4.6m had to be shelled out upon promotion in order to make the Vitality Stadium worthy of being a Premier League ground.

