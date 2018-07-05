Chelsea Star Willian Opens Up on Rumours Linking Him With a Move to Barcelona

By 90Min
July 05, 2018

Chelsea winger Willian Borges has opened up on a potential move to Barcelona this summer, admitting that the club has 'excellent players' that are 'very good friends' of his - but going on to claim that nothing substantial has come his way in regards to a move.

Willian has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge all summer. Interest first seemed to arrive from Manchester United - with Jose Mourinho keen on being reunited with the 29-year-old. However, the attention now seems to have turned to Las Blaugrana.

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

The most recent reports are suggesting that a £70m move is on the cards for Willian, and with all parties believed to be interested in making the switch happen, a deal could well be worked out over the next few weeks.

However, the player himself has revealed that he is yet to receive any contact from the Catalan club, though is aware of the appealing quality within Barcelona's ranks.

"Well, they are excellent players with a lot of quality," Willian told the Evening Standard when asked about potentially linking up with Brazil teammates at Barcelona.

“In addition to great players, they are very good friends."

While Willian is away at the World Cup, his attention will solely be on his side's quarter final encounter with Belgium, but there is no doubt that he's seen some of the latest rumours attached to his name.

"People speculate a lot. We see a lot of things on the internet, but this is not the time to talk about this.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

“I've not received any information about that. I'm trying to focus on my performance, playing for Brazil."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)