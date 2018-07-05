Chelsea Star Willian Opens Up on Rumours Linking Him With a Move to Barcelona

Chelsea winger Willian Borges has opened up on a potential move to Barcelona this summer, admitting that the club has 'excellent players' that are 'very good friends' of his - but going on to claim that nothing substantial has come his way in regards to a move.

Willian has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge all summer. Interest first seemed to arrive from Manchester United - with Jose Mourinho keen on being reunited with the 29-year-old. However, the attention now seems to have turned to Las Blaugrana.

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

The most recent reports are suggesting that a £70m move is on the cards for Willian, and with all parties believed to be interested in making the switch happen, a deal could well be worked out over the next few weeks.

However, the player himself has revealed that he is yet to receive any contact from the Catalan club, though is aware of the appealing quality within Barcelona's ranks.

"Well, they are excellent players with a lot of quality," Willian told the Evening Standard when asked about potentially linking up with Brazil teammates at Barcelona.

“In addition to great players, they are very good friends."

While Willian is away at the World Cup, his attention will solely be on his side's quarter final encounter with Belgium, but there is no doubt that he's seen some of the latest rumours attached to his name.

"People speculate a lot. We see a lot of things on the internet, but this is not the time to talk about this.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

“I've not received any information about that. I'm trying to focus on my performance, playing for Brazil."