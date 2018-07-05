Croatian Ace Ante Rebić Vows to Leave Bayern Munich Discussions Until After World Cup Campaign Ends

Croatia ace Ante Rebić has claimed that he is entirely focused on his World Cup campaign, and will not be drawn into discussions of a move to Bavarian giants Bayern Munich until the end of the competition.

Speaking to the press ahead of Croatia's World Cup quarter final against Russia, the Eintracht Frankfurt striker was questioned over rumours linking him to joining up with his former boss Niko Kovač at Bayern, and stated:





"I've been working with him for a number of years. He was very successful [at Eintracht]. He earned his place at Bayern.

"I'm a player of Eintracht and I'm only focused on the World Cup at the moment. After the World Cup, then we can talk [about my future]."





Rebić, a forward capable of playing down the middle or on the wing, scored six goals and made two assists in Bundesliga last season. His stunning volley in Croatia's 3-0 World Cup win over Argentina announced himself to the world, and it is a goal which could well see him fast tracked to a bigger club in the summer transfer window.





Rebić is just one of a host of talented players in Croatia's World Cup squad, who include Real Madrid's Luka Modrić, Barcelona's Ivan Rakitić and Juventus powerhouse Mario Mandžukić. 'The Fiery Ones' will be firm favourites to progress past Spain into the semi final, but will be mindful of the host nation's impressive showing that saw them knockout Spain.

In other news, Bayern are believed to be closely monitoring Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard, who has had a real breakthrough tournament with France at the World Cup. The 22-year-old is capable of playing across all areas the backline, and scored a stunning strike to help his side knockout Argentina in a thrilling round of 16 encounter.