Derby County Consider Loaning Chelsea Starlet Again While Lampard Digs Heels in Over Goalkeeper Bid

July 05, 2018

Derby County are believed to be considering the possibility of resigning Chelsea youngster Kasey Palmer on loan, while manager Frank Lampard has refused to entertain Brighton & Hove Albion's offer for goalkeeper Scott Carson.

According to the Mirror, Lampard is likely to use his ties to Chelsea in order to bring in the Blues' young talents in on loan, but is unsure whether to bring back Palmer for a second season at Pride Park. However, Lampard is determined to keep Carson at the club, as he believes his presence in goal to be integral to the Rams' chances of promotion next season.

Carson, a former England international, has been with the club since 2015, and has become a fans favourite following three seasons of solid performances. Clearly, Lampard believes that the 32-year-old is the rock at the back needed to create a sense of stability in the side, and is highly unlikely to entertain any offers for his number one stopper in the current transfer window.

Palmer is one of many young Chelsea players who have been farmed out on loan continually throughout their early playing days. So far, Palmer has spent two seasons on loan with Huddersfield Town, and one with the Rams, while not playing a single game for his parent club. Palmer could look to leave Stamford Bridge on a permanent basis, in order to further his career.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Derby fans will be desperate to see their side push into the Premier League under Lampard next season, having now played in the Championship for ten seasons. It remains to be seen whether the former Champions League winner will prove as impressive a manager as he was a player, with the Derby board taking a real gamble by giving Lampard his first job as a coach.

Meanwhile, it has been rumoured that Aston Villa defender and Chelsea legend John Terry could be willing to take a pay cut in order to join Lampard at Derby. The former England captain, 37,  is still thought to be eager to continue playing next season, despite his advancing years, and could offer the Rams some real experience and pedigree in their backline.

