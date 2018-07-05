England Handed Harry Kane Boost But Others Remain Major Injury Doubts for Sweden Clash

England have been handed a major boost in their hopes for qualifying for the World Cup semi-finals after fears surrounding Harry Kane's fitness were eased in the aftermath of the physical clash against Colombia.

The Three Lions skipper, the competition's leading goal scorer (6), had experienced discomfort in his calf on Tuesday evening which required an assessment from the medical staff on Wednesday.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, England's medical team are confident the issue was nothing more than cramp and have prescribed regular ice baths and massages to best prepare the Tottenham man for the quarter final showdown on Saturday.

Gareth Southgate had said following the Colombia game: "You never know with cramp whether it's just cramp or something a little bit more. We will judge that."

However, whilst the Three Lions' leading man has been given the all clear, bigger concerns have arisen over the fitness of Jamie Vardy and Ashley Young.

The Leicester striker sustained a groin injury in the victory over Colombia and required an injection immediately after to assist in his recovery - with the 31-year-old a major doubt for the clash in Samara.

Young, meanwhile, also required immediate assessment and treatment following two heavy knocks to both his ankle and his thigh which forced his substitution in extra time.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The left back was said to have had a noticeable limp upon England's departure from the stadium, where he will continue to be examined ahead of the teams training session on Thursday - Danny Rose will be brought into the side should Young fail to pass as fit.





News surrounding the fitness of Kyle Walker and Dele Alli proves to be better reading, however, as the pair are set to be fit for the Sweden game after pulling up with cramp and slight discomfort respectively during the quarter final clash.