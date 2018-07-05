Fulham Approach AC Milan in Hopes of Sealing Summer Deal for Argentinian Centre Back

By 90Min
July 05, 2018

AC Milan defender Mateo Musacchio could be heading toward the exit door after just one season at the San Siro.

The player, who joined the Italian side from Villarreal for €18m last summer, has struggled since his switch and was not played regularly over the course of the 2017/18 campaign.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Musacchio, 27, only made 22 appearances in all competitions during his first season with Milan, scoring one goal and assisting another.

According to reports stemming from Italy, specifically Gianluca Di Marzio (H/T Football Italia), newly-promoted Premier League side Fulham have approached I Rossoneri over the prospect of a summer move for the Argentinian centre back.

The Cottagers will be playing their football in England's top flight next term and manager Slavisa Jokanovic is looking to strengthen his side as much as he can ahead of what should be a very difficult season.

New defenders are thought to be priority for the coach, who is keen on bringing in defensive personnel who are good on the ball, as he wants to begin his attacks from the rear.

Musacchio, meanwhile, was looking forward to a great first season at the San Siro last year, having come in as an exciting signing with huge expectations. But Milan shockingly signed Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus, something which condemned the Argentinian to 22 outings, despite the ex-Juve man's shaky start.

Sevilla and Udinese are also said to be targetting the defender this summer, so the London-based outfit could find things rather difficult - especially if Milan want to keep their player.

But he would likely improve things at Craven Cottage if they do manage to snag him ahead of other suitors.

