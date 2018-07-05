Tottenham Starlet Set for Crunch Talks With Mauricio Pochettino Amid Rumours of Summer Departure

Tottenham Hostpur manager Mauricio Pochettino is set for crunch talks with academy player Marcus Edwards amid rumours the England U20 international could be set to leave the club.

According to football.London, the club will hold talks with the attacking midfielder and his representatives over the coming weeks as they attempt to reach some form of conclusion over his future.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The Guardian have previously reported that Edwards is disillusioned with life at Spurs over what he perceives as a lack of first-team opportunities and will seek a move away from the club this summer.

However, Pochettino is said to still be a major admirer of Edwards and is keen to give the 19-year-old another chance at the club, provided this summer's talks are successful.

Edwards has long been considered one of the most talented players to come through Spurs' youth setup in years but his career has stagnated somewhat in recent times.

The second half of the 2017/18 season saw Edwards go on loan to Norwich City but the move ultimately proved to be unsuccessful, with the player playing just six minutes of football before having his loan terminated early.

Questions have been raised repeatedly over Edwards' attitude and commitment, with many speculating that this has been the main stumbling block in his ascension at Spurs.

Spurs have reportedly told Edwards he will not be receiving any first-team opportunities in the near future and it is likely the midfielder will either leave the club permanently or go out on loan once more, with a number of clubs in England and abroad rumoured to be interested.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Edwards signed his first professional contract with Spurs in 2015 and made his debut the following year, coming on as a substitute in an EFL Cup victory over Gillingham.