Arsenal Considering Move for Former Milan & Watford Star as Gunners Aim to Boost Attacking Options

By 90Min
July 06, 2018

Arsenal have taken rapidly to this summer’s transfer window with a flurry of business which has seen three high profile defensive additions made to Unai Emery’s squad, and it is thought that the Spanish tactician is now ready to turn his attentions to attacking reinforcements.

The Gunners are on the lookout for an attacking signing to supplement the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the north London side’s front line, and Tuttosport, via the Mirror, report that Arsenal are considering a surprise move for M’Baye Niang.

The Senegalese attacker starred for his nation at this summer’s World Cup and currently plies his trade in Italy with Torino, having previously featured on loan at Watford.

The former AC Milan star scored twice in 16 appearances during his brief spell at Vicarage Road last year and has since returned to Serie A, where he had previously spent the majority of his career to date at the San Siro.

Niang arrived at Torino less than a year ago on a season-long loan with the obligation to buy, but it is believed that the Senegal forward could already be on the move once more.

As well as Arsenal, it is said that Premier League rivals Everton also hold an interest in Niang, with Ligue 1 sides Monaco, Marseille and Nice also said to be among the powerful attacker’s potential suitors.

Though Niang struggled to produce consistent results in goal scoring terms during his previous Premier League spell, the Senegalese certainly caught the eye with his direct and energetic work along the front line, with his pace and power capable of troubling any defence.

Filippo Alfero/GettyImages

With Unai Emery set to impose a high-press and high-energy approach on his Arsenal side next season, Niang could be an ideal addition to inject further fresh impetus into the new era at the Emirates.

