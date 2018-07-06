Burnley Dealt Transfer Blow as West Brom Refuse to Budge on £40m Valuation of Rodriguez and Dawson

Sean Dyche’s summer plans have taken a significant blow as Burnley have been forced to reassess their options regarding two priority transfer targets.

The Mail report that West Bromwich Albion have quoted Dyche’s side a whopping £40m in their pursuit of Hawthorns duo Jay Rodriguez and Craig Dawson.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

It is thought that the two West Brom stars were key targets for the Clarets, but it seems that Dyche will now have to look elsewhere in Burnely’s bid to strengthen a squad which so impressively finished seventh in the Premier League last term.

It is said that Burnley had a £25m bid rejected for Rodriguez and Dawson three weeks ago, and Dyche is willing to go as high as £30m to land the pair.

However, it is thought that Burnley’s valuation still falls well short of West Brom’s demands, with the Baggies holding firm on their stance despite preparing for a season in the Championship, following their relegation from the Premier League last term.

Burnley are apparently unwilling to pay over the odds for Rodriguez and Dawson, despite each player featuring prominently in Dyche’s list of targets for each of the players’ respective positions.

West Brom are said to want £20m for defender Dawson and a similar figure for former Burnley striker Rodriguez, though it is thought that the Baggies may deal at £18m for the forward to return to his former club at Turf Moor.

Dawson has handed in a transfer request in a bid to force through a return to the Premier League with a new side next season, whilst Rodriguez is also said to be intent on featuring in the top flight once more and has reportedly attracted interest from Bournemouth.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Burnley, though, are apparently only willing to go as high as £30m at most to strengthen in these two positions and are therefore said to be exploring other options.