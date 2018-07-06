Cardiff Interested in Signing £6m-Rated Zenit Striker After Impressive World Cup Displays

Cardiff are interested in signing Artem Dzyuba from Zenit St Petersburg as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of their Premier League return.

Russian news outlet Sport Express estimate that Dzyuba would cost Cardiff roughly £6m, as the striker is under contract until 2020. The 29-year-old has impressed at the World Cup so far, scoring three goals in the opening four matches of the tournament for the host nation.

He's having the tournament of his dreams 🤩



All square thanks to Dzyuba.#ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/5dqbqMVvcx — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018

Despite being 29, Dzyuba's best goal scoring seasons have occurred later in his career. In the early stages of his career the Russian managed only 26 goals in 126 appearances for Spartak Moscow. Since moving to Zenit in 2015, Dzyuba has scored 29 goals in 70 appearances for the Lions.

However, Dzyuba struggled for Zenit this season, scoring only two goals in 24 matches. His poor form saw him sent on loan to fellow Russian side Arsenal Tula, where he enjoyed more success. Whilst on loan the 6'5" striker scored an impressive six goals in ten games during the Spring part of the Russian Championship.

Dzyuba has spent his entire career in the Russian league but appears to have the necessary qualities to adapt to the Premier League.





The powerful striker has a towering physique and is good in the air, which suggests that he would be suited to Cardiff manager Neil Warnock's style of play.

MLADEN ANTONOV/GettyImages

Goals will be a priority for Cardiff after finishing bottom of the table and the second lowest scorers in the Premier League during the 2013/14 season.





As the South Wales side look to avoid relegation, Dzyuba could help to provide the goals which are so pivotal to Premier League survival.