Former West Ham Star 'Open to Return' to London Stadium as Agent Pushes for Shock Reunion

Former West Ham winger Dimitri Payet is keen on a return to the Hammers, according to the Guardian.

The 31-year-old joined the east London club from OM in 2015 and instantly became a fan favourite, scoring 12 goals in 38 appearances in his debut season as the Hammers finished 7th in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup quarter-finals.

However, Payet fell out with the club's hierarchy and the supporters after he handed in a transfer request in January 2017, just a year after signing a five-and-a-half year deal at West Ham. The club, at that point, were sitting just above the relegation zone and the France international had his heart set on a move back to Marseille.

The player got his wish later that month and returned to the south of France for a £25m fee, and helped Marseille finish 4th in Ligue 1 and reach the Europa League Final during the 2017/18 season. However, Payet now could be heading back to the London Stadium in another dramatic turn of events for the Frenchman, who has been capped 35 times by his country.

The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg claims that Payet wants a move back to London and his representatives have been in contact with the West Ham hierarchy about a shock reunion with the Hammers.

And while West Ham are reportedly still unimpressed with the 31-year-old regarding the way in which he left the London club less than two years ago, they are exploring whether a deal with Marseille would be possible.

One complicated issue surrounding this potential transfer is Payet's damaged relationship with the supporters, and whether the Hammers' fans would be quick to reopen their arms to a former-fan favourite. Another problem with the deal is Marseille's asking price, as the Ligue 1 side would be looking to make a profit from the £25m purchase of Payet back in 2017.

New Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini is looking for more flair in the wide and attacking midfield positions, with Manuel Lanzini ruled out for six months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament and a move for Lazio's Felipe Anderson looking set to collapse due to the two clubs not being able to agree a fee.

The Guardian do claim, however, that Jack Wilshere is set to complete a move to the London Stadium, with the former Arsenal midfielder undergoing a medical ahead of a free transfer.