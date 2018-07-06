Jurgen Klopp Claims Loris Karius Concussion '100 Per Cent' to Blame for UCL Final Errors

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken about Loris Karius for the first time since it was revealed that the German goalkeeper picked up a concussion during May's Champions League final.

Karius made two glaring mistakes against Real Madrid in Kiev, gifting goals to Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale in a 3-1 defeat for the Reds.

Footage online revealed that Sergio Ramos had collided with Karius prior to the first goal, and it was later revealed after a check-up in the United States that the 25-year-old had suffered a minor concussion which may have affected his performance.

Some have suggested that this is being used as an excuse for Karius' errors, but Klopp said that it was an explanation rather than an excuse.

“He was influenced by that knock, that is 100 per cent," Klopp told Liverpool's official website. "What the rest of the world is making of it, I don’t care. It’s really not important what the people say. We do not use it as an excuse.

“Whoever had a concussion knows there is not one way how it feels, there are different ways. He didn’t feel it obviously. He had a knock on his head and he felt that but he didn’t know he had a concussion.

"That’s how concussions are. The guy who has it is the last one to be aware of it probably."

Both Klopp and Karius have now returned to Melwood to start preparations for the new season, with Liverpool beginning their pre-season schedule against Chester on Saturday.

The Reds get their Premier League campaign underway at home to West Ham on 11 August.