Jurgen Klopp's Trusted Advisor Urges Him To Sign World Cup Star in Text Message

Jurgen Klopp has been urged to replace Loris Karius and sign South Korea goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo by one of his close advisors.

Jorn Anderson is a close friend of Klopp following their time together as players at Eintracht Frankfurt and still remains in contact with the Liverpool manager.

Andersen has revealed that he told Klopp via a text message in December that he should closely monitor Cho’s progress in the World Cup for South Korea.

When he was in charge at Mainz, Klopp signed Blaise Nkufo and Sven Christ after personally asking Andersen for his recommendations.





Cho was expected to be South Korea’s back-up option at the World Cup this summer but the 26-year-old ended up being one of the tournament’s surprise stars as he impressed in all three group games against Sweden, Mexico and Germany.

SAEED KHAN/GettyImages

Anderson said into an interview with Dagbladet: " He has listened to me before, so it would be nice if he does it again.





"I do not think Klopp will continue with Karius, I think Liverpool will pick up a new goalkeeper after the World Cup."

VI-Images/GettyImages

He added: "I am convinced that Cho Hyun-woo will be a good choice for Liverpool.

He was very good for South Korea in the three matches he played at the World Cup."





Liverpool are reportedly in the market for a new first-choice goalkeeper and have also been heavily linked with Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak and Roma’s Alisson.