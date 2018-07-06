Lewis Grabban Makes Second Bournemouth Exit to Join Nottingham Forest on 4-Year Deal

Lewis Grabban has joined Nottingham Forest on a four-year deal from Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old forward will leave the Vitality Stadium for the second time, having returned in 2016 after leaving for Norwich City two years prior.

"Lewis Grabban has completed a permanent transfer to Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee," the Cherries reported via their official website on Friday.

"The 30-year-old spent last season on loan in Championship, scoring 20 league goals across spells with Sunderland and Aston Villa.

"The move brings to an end Grabban's second spell with the Cherries, with the striker scoring 36 goals in 113 appearances across his entire time with the club."





Since returning to Bournemouth, Grabban had been loaned out to Reading, Sunderland and Aston Villa. He will now look to finally find a bit of stability at Forest, who will be playing in the Championship next season.

"The 30-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at the City Ground and arrives with a wealth of Premier League and Championship experience under his belt," Forest announced on their own website.

"The striker has also enjoyed successful spells with Rotherham United, AFC Bournemouth and Norwich City and now becomes the newest member of Aitor Karanka’s squad ahead of the 2018-19 Sky Bet Championship campaign."