Liverpool Fans Excited at Prospect of 'Dream Player' Coming to Anfield After Juventus Star Linked

Juventus' Pablo Dybala is the latest in a slate of attackers to be linked with a move to Liverpool in the wake of the reported collapse of Nabil Fekir's move to Anfield, and Reds fans have had a lot to say on the potential deal.

The Argentine forward, fresh off a frustrating World Cup in which he didn't start any of Argentina's four games, could be on the move should Juventus complete a move for Cristiano Ronaldo, and he would fit the bill of what Jurgen Klopp is looking to bring to Merseyside this summer.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

And according to Tutto Mercato, the Reds have made contact with Italian agent Gustavo Mascardi about a potential deal, and are ready to make a concrete offer.

It's unclear where he'd fit in at Anfield, with the form of Liverpool's explosive front three and the midfield additions of Naby Keita and Fabinho, but Liverpool fans are nonetheless excited at the prospect of such a player making the switch.

Here's what they had to say on Twitter.