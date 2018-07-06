Man City Star Ruled Out for Remainder of World Cup With Ankle Injury Ahead of Last 8 Clash

Brazil's plans ahead of their quarter final clash with Belgium on Friday evening have been disrupted with the news that their Manchester City defender Danilo has been ruled out having picked up an ankle injury in training the day before the big game.

ESPN journalist Gustavo Hofman broke the news on Twitter, when he send out a message on Thursday afternoon in Portuguese which translates to: "Danilo suffered a ligament injury in his left ankle. He is out of the World Cup, but will continue with the group in Russia."

A blow for Brazil.



Danilo has been ruled out of the #WorldCup



Danilo played in Brazil's first game in the World Cup, a 1-1 draw with Switzerland, but he suffered a thigh injury, meaning that Corinthians' Fagner has played in his place ever since.

The news means that Brazil's top two choices for the right-back position are now unavailable, with Dani Alves also missing the whole tournament having suffered a knee injury, although Fagner has performed relatively well in the position, helping Brazil to three consecutive clean sheets in the games he has filled in.

It is unclear exactly how long the 26-year-old will be out for, and Manchester City fans will be hoping that the injury does not run into the new season, with the Premier League set to get underway in just five weeks.

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

The ex-Real Madrid man appeared in 23 games for City in the Premier League last season, and manager Pep Guardiola will be hoping to see Danilo make a speedy recovery ahead of the start of pre-season training at the club.