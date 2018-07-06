Man City Star Ruled Out for Remainder of World Cup With Ankle Injury Ahead of Last 8 Clash

By 90Min
July 06, 2018

Brazil's plans ahead of their quarter final clash with Belgium on Friday evening have been disrupted with the news that their Manchester City defender Danilo has been ruled out having picked up an ankle injury in training the day before the big game.

ESPN journalist Gustavo Hofman broke the news on Twitter, when he send out a message on Thursday afternoon in Portuguese which translates to: "Danilo suffered a ligament injury in his left ankle. He is out of the World Cup, but will continue with the group in Russia."

Danilo played in Brazil's first game in the World Cup, a 1-1 draw with Switzerland, but he suffered a thigh injury, meaning that Corinthians' Fagner has played in his place ever since. 

The news means that Brazil's top two choices for the right-back position are now unavailable, with Dani Alves also missing the whole tournament having suffered a knee injury, although Fagner has performed relatively well in the position, helping Brazil to three consecutive clean sheets in the games he has filled in. 

It is unclear exactly how long the 26-year-old will be out for, and Manchester City fans will be hoping that the injury does not run into the new season, with the Premier League set to get underway in just five weeks. 

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

The ex-Real Madrid man appeared in 23 games for City in the Premier League last season, and manager Pep Guardiola will be hoping to see Danilo make a speedy recovery ahead of the start of pre-season training at the club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)