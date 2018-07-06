'Once a Red, Always a Red!' Uruguay World Cup Star Drives Liverpool Fans Crazy With Instagram Video

Uruguay forward Luis Suárez may be a Barcelona star, but if a recent Instagram video is anything to go by, he still has great affection for former club Liverpool.

During a break in training with the Uruguay FIFA World Cup squad, Suárez was filmed playing FIFA with his teammate Martin Campana. The clash was between Barcelona and Liverpool,



Suárez's current and former side respectively - and he opted to represent Liverpool.

🔴 | Luis Suarez using Liverpool on Fifa 18. Once a red, always a red! pic.twitter.com/xYVJVjoJTw — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) July 4, 2018

The prolific forward pumped his fist and grinned for the camera as his Reds tore Campana's Barca side to pieces, ultimately winning 8-2.

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool fans were delighted to see that their former star had chosen their side ahead of his current employers.

One fan tweeted: "Once a red, always a red!"

Another fan sounded a little more wistful, tweeting: "I really want him back of one more season. Seeing him at the World Cup has just doubled that for me.

This makes me happier than it should.. I don’t no why tho 😊 — Anfield Miracle (@kop_miracle) July 4, 2018

Suárez spent two and a half seasons at Anfield, scoring 82 goals in 133 appearances for the Reds. He was a major driving force behind their ultimately unsuccessful bid for the Premier League title in the 2013/14 season, in which he netted 31 league goals and won the Golden Boot.

His Uruguay side will take on France on Friday in their World Cup quarter final. He is currently just one goal short of Uruguay's all-time scoring record at World Cups, and will no doubt fancy his chances of equalling (or even surpassing) that record against Les Bleus.

