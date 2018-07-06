Real Madrid Star Set to Join Borussia Dortmund on Two Year Loan After Impressive World Cup Debut

Talented 19-year-old Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi looks ready to make a move to Germany in an attempt to gain first-team experience, with Borussia Dortmund closing in on a loan deal for the right-back.

That is according to Marca, who believe that the move should be confirmed shortly, subject to Dortmund's contribution to his wages being finalised.

Hakimi played every minute of Morocco's World Cup campaign, and although his country ultimately disappointed, drawing one and losing two in their group, Hakimi looked bright, and could certainly be one to look out for in the future.

However, Madrid already have experienced right-back's Dani Carvajal and Nacho in their squad, with Alvaro Odriozola also having joined from Real Sociedad on a six-year deal.

Hakimi will be hoping that opportunities to play week in week out at Dortmund will impress Madrid sufficiently to allow him the chance to start for Los Blancos in the future, and in many ways the deal looks to be a sensible option for all parties.

He had been part of the youth team at Madrid since 2006, and made his first senior appearance in 2017. He found the back of the net for the first time for Madrid when he scored during their 5-0 thrashing over Sevilla later that year, and will be hoping to add to that tally after a successful time in Germany.

Francois Nel/GettyImages

Fellow defender Carvajal found himself in a similar situation in the past when he spent a season at Bayer Leverkusen from 2012-2013 on loan from Madrid, and Hakimi will no doubt be looking towards the Spaniard as inspiration for the move.