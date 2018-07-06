Report Claims Spurs Have Nearly Wrapped Up €16m Deal for Colombia Star

By 90Min
July 06, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur target Wilmar Barrios has reportedly told his club Boca Juniors he intends to join the London side this summer.

The Colombian has likely ruined his reputation with English fans following his display against the Three Lions in the World Cup's round of 16, during which he appeared to headbutt Liverpool's Jordan Henderson.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

But, according to El Sol, he could be headed to London, with the Lilywhites gearing up to trigger his €16m release clause having agreed over personal terms.

Boca Juniors are understood to have made an attempt to increase said release clause, yet the 24-year-old defender has told the South American outfit that he is going to be playing for Tottenham next season.

Barrios, who has been at Boca for the past two years, looks to have his heart set on joining international teammate Davinson Sanchez at Spurs. And with Gustavo Gomes seemingly poised to join the Argentinian side from AC Milan this summer, he should have an easier time engineering a move away as Boca will exceed their quota on foreign players if the latter signs on.

Colombian journalist Diego Monroig also seemed to confirm El Sol's reports, quoted as saying: "Boca know that perhaps Wilmar Barrios will not return. Mauricio Pochettino wants him in Tottenham."

Meanwhile, the London outfit are also rumoured to be interested in signing French midfielder Steven N'Zonzi from Sevilla. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The 29-year-old is also believed to be a target for Unai Emery at Arsenal as well, so we could possibly see the player become the subject of a tug of war between the two rivals later this summer.

