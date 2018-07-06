Ricardo Rodriguez's Agent Plays Down Spurs Links But Says Defender Open to Move Away From AC Milan

July 06, 2018

The agent of Switzerland and AC Milan full back Ricardo Rodriguez has appeared to have shut the door on the possibility of his player joining Tottenham Hotspur this summer, but hasn't ruled out the 25-year-old moving to another side.

Speaking to Italian publication Gianluca Di Marzio, Rodriguez's agent said: “It is absolutely not true that he’s leaving and we have not had any contact with Tottenham. 

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

"If Tottenham were to call me over the next two weeks, that’d be different, but as of today there has been no contact. I don’t know why these things are written."


Rodriguez, who only joined Milan from Wolfsburg last summer, impressed for Switzerland during their World Cup campaign, something which has reportedly led to interest from a number of high profile clubs, with German giants Bayern Munich appearing the most likely option at the moment.

His agent went on to add: “If an offer were to arrive, we’d talk to Milan, evaluate it together and then see what happens. However, Ricardo is holding on tight to Milan, as it’s not in his nature to leave a club like this just because they might not play in Europe."

“Ricardo has a great rapport with coach Gennaro Gattuso and the only reason he’d consider leaving would be an offer from a top European club that can win the Champions League.”

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

Rodriguez was an important member of the Milan squad last season, making 34 appearances and scoring a free kick on his debut. He has also represented his country 57 times. While Milan will be desperate to keep hold of Rodriguez, Financial Fair Play problems may mean that they have no choice but to sell the player.

