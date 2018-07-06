Wolves Preparing £12m Bid For Versatile Man City Starlet Ahead of Premier League Return

Wolverhampton Wanderers look ready to begin adding to their squad following their return to the Premier League, with the club rumoured to be preparing a £12m offer for Manchester City youngster Oleksandr Zinchenko.

According to the Sun, Wolves have identified the 21-year-old Ukranian as a realistic option due to the fact that his chances of first-team action at City next year appear to be slim.

Zinchenko is very talented, £12m rising to £16m in current market probably about right. Good on the ball, composed, quick. Looks well suited to wing back role. But dropping Douglas is a risk given his offensive output. Interesting conundrum. #WWFC. — Alex Richards (@AA_Richards) July 5, 2018

With Riyad Mahrez set to sign in the coming days to bolster City's midfield, and Benjamin Mendy fit again having missed most of last season through injury, Zinchenko looks unlikely to start many games, meaning he may feel the need to move on from the club in order to gain first-team experience.

Zinchenko joined City in 2016 from Russian side FC Ufa, but has never really cemented a regular place in the first-team, having made only 14 appearances in all competitions for City since then.

He does, however, have 17 caps to his name for his country, and it is a signing which is likely to be met with approval by Wolves fans, who will see the transfer as a good statement of intent from their club as they look to beat the drop ahead of the forthcoming season.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Although City manager Pep Guardiola would probably feel reluctant to let such a talented young prospect go, he himself is probably aware of the player's need to be playing week in week out at this stage of his career, and it is unlikely that he would stand in the way of the transfer if Zinchenko says he wants to leave.