Yerry Mina's Agent Offers Update on Colombian's Future Amid Fenerbahce Bid Rumours

By 90Min
July 06, 2018

Yerry Mina's agent has spoken up on the future of the Colombian World Cup star, who has been linked with a move away from Barcelona just six months after joining.

Reports from Turkey earlier this week claimed that Fenerbahce had made a €30m bid to sign Mina permanently, although the Colombian would prefer a loan move if anything.

Everton and Liverpool have also been linked with the 23-year-old but his agent and uncle Jair Mina said that there had been no concrete bids, insisting that his nephew wants to stay at the Nou Camp.

“I’m not aware of any bids," said Jair Mina, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "The player has a contract with Barcelona and wants to stay at Barcelona. 

"We’re going to see what the situation is with the club, but we don’t have any information [regarding a move].

"He moved in January to succeed at a big club and Barca are a big club. He is convinced he will get the chance to do big things and our idea is that he stays where he is.”

Mina has played just five La Liga matches for Barcelona since signing from Palmeiras for €11.8m in January, and it is believed that the Blaugrana's favoured strategy is to send him out on loan for the 2018/19 season.

His impressive World Cup performances for Colombia may have changed Ernesto Valverde's thinking, but Barcelona can only name a certain number of non-EU players in their squad and Mina may not make the cut.

Mina scored three goals in Russia, including a last minute equaliser in Colombia's last 16 match against England. Los Cafeteros could not repeat their quarter final appearance from 2014 as they lost on penalties.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)