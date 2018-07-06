Yerry Mina's Agent Offers Update on Colombian's Future Amid Fenerbahce Bid Rumours

Yerry Mina's agent has spoken up on the future of the Colombian World Cup star, who has been linked with a move away from Barcelona just six months after joining.

Reports from Turkey earlier this week claimed that Fenerbahce had made a €30m bid to sign Mina permanently, although the Colombian would prefer a loan move if anything.

Everton and Liverpool have also been linked with the 23-year-old but his agent and uncle Jair Mina said that there had been no concrete bids, insisting that his nephew wants to stay at the Nou Camp.

Liverpool FC have shown interest in Yerry Mina. [md] pic.twitter.com/XpiXrYT1kw — Barça Centre (@barcacentre) July 4, 2018

“I’m not aware of any bids," said Jair Mina, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "The player has a contract with Barcelona and wants to stay at Barcelona.

"We’re going to see what the situation is with the club, but we don’t have any information [regarding a move].

"He moved in January to succeed at a big club and Barca are a big club. He is convinced he will get the chance to do big things and our idea is that he stays where he is.”

Mina has played just five La Liga matches for Barcelona since signing from Palmeiras for €11.8m in January, and it is believed that the Blaugrana's favoured strategy is to send him out on loan for the 2018/19 season.

His impressive World Cup performances for Colombia may have changed Ernesto Valverde's thinking, but Barcelona can only name a certain number of non-EU players in their squad and Mina may not make the cut.

Mina scored three goals in Russia, including a last minute equaliser in Colombia's last 16 match against England. Los Cafeteros could not repeat their quarter final appearance from 2014 as they lost on penalties.