BBC Journalist Claims Arsenal Are Less Than a Week From Completing Summer's First Team Recruitment

By 90Min
July 07, 2018

Arsenal are closing in on a potential deal for the young Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira, according to BBC Sport's David Ornstein, who has become something of a cult figure for Gunners fans. 

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery is wasting no time in this summer’s transfer window and wants to assemble his new team as quickly as possible, and the young Uruguayan midfielder has been on the Spaniard’s shopping list even before he moved to the Emirates. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The 22-year-old is well respected in Italy and in Serie A where he has had a solid couple of seasons at ‘I Blucerchiati’, consistent performances for the Italian-based outfit earned him a call-up to Uruguayan national team for the World Cup in what was his first major tournament as a player.

Torreira started 36 games for Sampdoria last season, scoring just four goals and one assist but racked up many eyecatching performances which has caught the new Arsenal manager's attention.

The youngster has just returned home from Russia after his side were knocked out of the World Cup quarter-finals by France in heartbreaking fashion.

The Gunners are looking to secure the services of the young Uruguayan maestro along with fellow summer recruits Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund centre-back Sokratis who made the move to north London a couple of weeks ago.


Lucas Torreira would become Arsenal’s third big signing of the summer if Emery can pull this move off.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)