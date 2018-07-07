Brazil Manager Full of Praise for Belgium After 'Painful' World Cup Exit

Brazil manager Tite was magnanimous in defeat after his side's 2-1 loss to Belgium in their FIFA World Cup quarter-final in Kazan on Friday.

Speaking after the game, and quoted by the BBC, Tite admitted that the Belgians had been more clinical than his side, saying: "Belgium were more effective in converting their opportunities. They have a lot of top players and finished well."

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

Tite singled out Belgium's goalkeeper for special praise, adding: "Thibaut Courtois also made a real difference."

Courtois did indeed make a number of vital contributions, including an outstanding save from Neymar towards the end of the match. It seemed to be some consolation to Tite that his side had played their part in a highly entertaining encounter.

"I thought it was a great match and we had a lot of it, with plenty of possession and a lot of opportunities," he insisted. "For all the pain I feel right now, if you like football, you have to watch this game. It's going to give you pleasure."

Brazil's defeat continues their barren run in European World Cups. Only one of their five World Cup triumphs came in Europe - specifically, in Sweden in 1958. Since then, seven World Cups have been hosted in Europe (including the current one in Russia), and Brazil have reached the last four on just two occasions.

Tite refused to be drawn on his likely fate after a disappointingly early exit for the Samba Boys. He explained: "I won't talk about my future right now. After two weeks, the dust will settle and we'll have a cool head to be able to discuss it better."

4 - Brazil have now been eliminated by a European nation in each of the last four editions of the World Cup (France 2006, Netherlands 2010, Germany 2014 and Belgium 2018). Exit.#WorldCup #BraBel #Bra #Bel pic.twitter.com/cSAzbQX1q8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 6, 2018

Tite has been in charge of the Samba Boys since 2016. His side qualified for the World Cup in style, comfortably winning the CONMEBOL group.

However, when faced with their first serious test in Russia against the Belgians, Brazil were found wanting.

