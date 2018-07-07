Crystal Palace Star Rejects Lucrative New Contract Offer With Host of Clubs Monitoring Situation

Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha has reportedly turned down a new £125,000-a-week contract at Selhurst Park as clubs around Europe monitor the situation.

According to The Sun, the 25-year-old has allegedly had his head turned amid interest from the likes of Everton, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund, with the winger appearing set to turn his back on his current club's lucrative new offer.

MB Media/GettyImages

Despite Zaha reportedly opting against signing the new deal, the media outlet claims that the Eagles are willing to increase their offer up to £135,000-a-week, as Roy Hodgson will be desperate to keep hold of his star player.

The Ivorian international was outstanding in the Premier League during 2017/18, helping the club avoid relegation with some fabulous individual performances, scoring nine goals and providing five assists, while he earned the club's Player of the Year award for a third consecutive season.

Crystal Palace have placed a £70m price tag on Zaha in a bid to stave off interest, although it is believed that he wants another try at a big club after a less than successful time at Manchester United.

Joining the Red Devils in 2013 for £15m, Zaha struggled to adapt to life at Old Trafford, making only four appearances before returning to Crystal Palace, initially on loan in 2014, before sealing a permanent return in 2015.

While the possible departure of Zaha will undoubtedly be a blow for Hodgson ahead of the new season, the disappointment could be somewhat quelled by the news that Ruben Loftus-Cheek could leave Chelsea in pursuit of first team football, having starred for Crystal Palace on loan last season.