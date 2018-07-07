Didier Deschamps Warns Rivals That France Still Have Room to Improve After Dispatching Uruguay

By 90Min
July 07, 2018

France coach Didier Deschamps has hailed his team after Les Bleus reached the last four of the World Cup with a 2-0 quarter final win over Uruguay, but insists there is still 'plenty of room for improvement' as they now prepare to battle for a place in the final.

Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann scored the goals that decided the tie, the latter the result of a goalkeeping howler from Uruguay stopper Fernando Muslera, and Deschamps is equally pleased that, whatever happens, France's campaign has not been a failure.

"We had done something big against Argentina and today we have again raised our level. I have a good team that still has plenty of room for improvement," he told beIN SPORTS.

"You can see our lack of experience sometimes, but we have so many qualities too," he added.

"In any case, it definitely won't be a failed World Cup now, and we'll wait to find out our opponents and see what happens."

France have been to five previous World Cup semi-finals (1958, 1982, 1986, 1998, 2006) but have actually only won on two of those occasions, beating Croatia on home soil en route to glory in 1998 and prevailing against Portugal before losing the 2006 final to Italy.

Teen sensation Kylian Mbappe, a star in the last 16 against Argentina, endured a more difficult game against Uruguay. He was tightly marked by left-back Diego Laxalt and was criticised for an overly dramatic reaction to a barge from wily veteran Cristian Rodriguez.

