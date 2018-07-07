Everton Make Enquiry for Barcelona Striker After Spanish Giants Open Door for £30m Deal

Everton have made an enquiry for Barcelona forward Paco Alcácer as they look to secure a double swoop from the Spanish giants after initially making moves for defender Yerry Mina.





The Blaugrana are on a mission to remove deadwood from the squad this summer, and the Toffees are one of a handful of clubs eager to snap up a number of deals ahead of the new season.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

According to Sport, Everton enquired about the 24-year-old's availability while discussing a potential transfer for teammate and Colombia international Mina, and Barcelona are understood to be willing to sanction a deal for Alcácer.





The Spaniard's availability comes after he played a peripheral role under Ernesto Valverde, where he was set to be cast aside for Antoine Griezmann - before the Frenchman chose to remain with Atletico Madrid.





The only condition is that Barcelona are eager to recoup as much of the €30m fee they parted with to secure his signature two seasons ago when he made the move from Valencia.

Everton could easily fit the 24-year-old within their budget, but they must now weigh up whether the price is reasonable enough for a forward who has scored 15 goals across the last two seasons.





The report reveals that the Toffees did register their interest in Alcácer in January but the forward refused to leave Barcelona at that time.

Barcelona are expected to meet with the Spaniard's representatives next week to discuss his options ahead of next season as they have concluded that he is not part of their plans for their title defence next term.