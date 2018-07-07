Forgotten Stoke Figure Appears Set to Leave bet365 Stadium With LOSC Lille Reportedly Interested

Bojan Krkic's time at Stoke appears to be coming to an end, as Ligue 1 LOSC Lille are reportedly interested in signing the Spanish striker.

According to Mercato 365, the French side have sounded out the former Barcelona man as a new addition ahead of next season, with the Potters looking to shift Bojan off their wage bill following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Bojan appeared for Stoke on the opening day of the 2017/18 season in their 1-0 defeat to Everton, before sealing a season-long loan deal with La Liga side Alaves, failing to score in 13 league appearances.

After the Spanish side opting against signing the 27-year-old on a permanent basis, the new Stoke boss Gary Rowett looks to have deemed Bojan surplus to requirements at the club, with a move to Lille appearing the best outcome for both parties.

Starting his career at Barcelona, Bojan was tipped for great things, and despite earning three La Liga titles and two Champions League titles during his time at the Nou Camp, he has failed to establish himself wherever he's been.

Stints at AS Roma, Ajax and Mainz came and went without ever truly impressing, but a new challenge in a new country could help Bojan showcase his talents.

Following Stoke's relegation to the Championship, a number of high profile stars are expected to leave the club including Xherdan Shaqiri and Jack Butland, although Stoke have been linked with a £15m deal to sign Newcastle midfielder Matt Ritchie, with their opening offer being rebuffed.