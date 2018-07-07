Italian Report Provides Positive Update on Possible Liverpool Move for Juventus Star

Liverpool are on high alert after the chances of Paulo Dybala leaving Juventus increased as the Serie A giants continue their stunning pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports in Italy.

The Reds had reportedly sought out an agent close to the 24-year-old in a bid to establish contact as they start the process of formulating a concrete offer after realising that he could be forced out of Turin following the €100m arrival of the Real Madrid star.

While the truth behind these reports are yet to be seen, Sport Mediaset have weighed in on the potential transfer as they claim developments on Friday have seen Dybala's chances of leaving Turin increase.

The report claims Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the 24-year-old and has already made contact with the Argentina international's representatives as he looks to bolster his attack ahead of next season.

Liverpool are understood to be willing to make their interest known by tabling a 'concrete offer', the Bianconeri, however, are first expected to put Gonzalo Higuain on the chopping board before they even consider letting one of their young guns leave.





The striker is said to have received interest from Maurizio Sarri, who is expected to become the next Chelsea manager, as the former Napoli boss is eager to reunite with his star man in the Premier League.

The move would ensure Massimiliano Allegri is still afforded a dream partnership of Ronaldo and Dybala - should the stunning swoop for the Portugal skipper come to fruition this summer.





With a lot of moving parts, all sides to this transfer could still very well have some legs moving into the business end of the summer transfer window - only time will tel