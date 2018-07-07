It's Coming Home! Twitter Goes Berserk as England March Into First World Cup Semi-Final Since 1990

It actually could be happening. England could ACTUALLY be bringing the World Cup home.

My hands are physically shaking as I type this as it seems almost unfathomable to be contemplating a serious tilt at ultimate glory.

But having seen off a sturdy Sweden, England are now on the cusp on one of the most unexpected World Cup triumphs of all time. Only Russia or Croatia, followed by either Belgium of France stand in the way of Harry Kane's big beautiful hands wrapping around the gleaming Jules Rimet.

Sit tight, grab a beverage and relax as you enjoy some of the best of Twitter's reactions to a historic Russian afternoon.

Tense, nervy and thoroughly uninspiring. Sums up the first 10-15 minutes quite well as it goes, as both teams failed to find any kind of cohesion. Passes astray, poor control and generally no fluidity - hardly the enchanting start the public were looking for.

Dele Alli in particular was in the crosshairs for his start to the game.

Deli Alli really hasn’t stepped up this World Cup. Nothing special. Very much overrated — Matt Jukes (@matt26499) July 7, 2018

Don’t ever compare Özil to this overrated Deli Alli again. Zero creativity or actual presence in midfield wtf — #ITSCOMINGHOME (@DoubleDeka) July 7, 2018

Missing person appeal has been sent out for Deli Alli. — Ben Thomas (@Tommo_1984) July 7, 2018

In better news, as the half wore on, it was England who were looking the more coherent team. Organised at the back, and settling into their rhythm nicely, Gareth Southgate's boys were getting into their stride nicely.

The half hour approached and as England won a corner, hope and expectation rose. Having been somewhat of a dominant force at set-pieces this tournament, it seemed reasonable to assume that England would threaten once more. And did they threaten you ask?

Well...

GOAL: Sweden 0 - 1 England.



⚽️ 29’ HARRY MAGUIRE! — Football Stuff 🏆 (@FootbalIStuff) July 7, 2018

Harry maguire baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) July 7, 2018

HARRY MAGUIRE’S MASSIVE HEAD ENSURING THAT FOOTBALL COMES HOME pic.twitter.com/5WcC7zzEMR — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) July 7, 2018

First World Cup goal ✔️

First international goal ✔️



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Maguire ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/F2jz6GTpHr — UEFA Nations League (@UEFAEURO) July 7, 2018

This is the moment #ENG fans at Wireless celebrated Harry Maguire's opening goal against Sweden https://t.co/sYXr86zjjj #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/N4SLEree99 — ITV News (@itvnews) July 7, 2018

Lord Harry as he is most likely to be known from this day onwards had risen like a salmon, held off his defender with the brute strength of a bull and powered a header past the helpless Olsen into the bottom corner.

A goal up in an England quarter-final - the first time that had happened in 16 years. No-one need dwell on what happened that day, as it's all in the past. The only past we speak of is 1966.

That is relevant, and that is acceptable. In any case, a goal to the good. Could it be two? It could have been had Raheem Sterling not had a moment of blind panic moments before the half-time whistle.

Would we dare dwell on such a moment though?

Very, very selfish from Sterling! Should’ve been a tap in for Harry. Poor from Raheem. — LJohnson (@lazqetjohnson) July 7, 2018

"He's not a thinker" - Dwight Yorke on Raheem Sterling. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) July 7, 2018

Clearly we would. but it's pleasing to know that Raheem did have a few supporters still in his corner..

Raheem Sterling - Can't remember the last player - for club or country - I've ever willed on to score as much. — Darren Lewis (@MirrorDarren) July 7, 2018

Raheem Sterling has been Englands ONLY attacking threat. — Sixbutone (@Ka8ir_) July 7, 2018

The half-time whistle blew and cheeks were puffed out, sharp intakes of breath were taken. A goal up in a World Cup quarter-final? We'd take that any day of the week, regardless of whether or not it should have been more.

Second half underway, and it wouldn't be England without a wobble right? Right on cue, sitting back and inviting pressure.

BAM! Ball whipped in, Berg towers above Young and buries his header into the ...

...left palm of Jordan Pickford! WHAT. A. SAVE.

Yes, Jordan Pickford. Vital and excellent save. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 7, 2018

Wow!!! What a save Jordan Pickford!!! #itscominghome — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) July 7, 2018

I LOVE JORDAN PICKFORD!!!!!



❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) July 7, 2018

We don’t deserve Jordan Pickford, this man is a machine! — iBallisticSquid (@iBallisticSquid) July 7, 2018

Incredible save and vital to keep England with their noses in front.

And then, the absolute unthinkable. Pressure back on, a wave of attacking and a wonderful clip into the box from Jesse Lingard.

Who's there waiting at the back stick? That man Deli Alli, on hand to silence a few nuisance critics..

BOOOOOOOOOM!!!!!!!

2-0. DELE ALLI YOU LITTLE BEAUTY!!!! — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 7, 2018

Incredibly, things were unbelievably calm and England seemed relax and calm.

A feeling never experienced before in such an important fixture - certainly not in my lifetime. Sweden threatened once more, but that man Pickford was just not going to let anything past him this afternoon.

Jordan Pickford is having himself a World Cup ✋ pic.twitter.com/CpFgYWDYv9 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 7, 2018

Somebody hand Jordan Pickford the NHS as he will probably save that too. #ENGSWE — Lee Montgomery (@unclebaldie24) July 7, 2018

KNIGHT HIM NOW!



JORDAN BLOODY PICKFORD, WOW!!! — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) July 7, 2018

Down low? No problem.

Up high? No problem.



Jordan Pickford pulling off some seriously good stops against Sweden. pic.twitter.com/tADClSu2DE — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) July 7, 2018

In the end, it could, and possibly should have been more. Lingard impressive, Henderson commanding in the middle and captain Kane saving his ammunition for next time out.

Pickford made some fantastic saves to keep out the Swedes, but not a single person in the country will care about anything other than one thing - England are World Cup semi finalists, and a date with Russia or Croatia await.

We've said it for years on end but this time, it could actually be coming home. All hail Sir Gareth?