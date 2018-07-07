Juventus Set to Rival Manchester United in Chase for Exciting Young Attacking Prospect

Italian giants Juventus will look to rival Manchester United in their pursuit of Norway Under-19 international Erling Braut Håland, according to reports.

The 17-year-old striker, who currently plays for Molde FK, is the son of former Manchester City defender Alf-Inge Håland - who saw his career cut short following an infamous tackle from Roy Keane.

Molde's sporting director, Øystein Neerland, recently confirmed that Manchester United were one of the clubs who were keeping tabs on Håland this summer.

The club's chief has since spoken about the reported interest from Juventus, insisting that 'nothing concrete' has been offered.

"There is nothing concrete on the table, either from Juventus or anyone else. We have not received bids from any clubs for a long time in this context," Neerland said, quoted by Norweigan outlet TV2.

#MUFC literally have a scout at Brann Stadion for Erling Braut Håland only. What does the 17 year old do?



HE SCORE A HAT TRICK!!!!! IN 14 MINUTES!!! AGAINS THE LEAGUE LEADERS!!! — 🇳🇴 (@FCNorge) July 1, 2018

"There are always scouts in place to follow our players, but I can not confirm that Juventus is just visiting this time."

Scouts from both clubs could be in attendance when Håland, who has scored six goals in 13 appearances this season, faces up against Vålerenga in the Norweigan top flight - known as the Eliteserien.

Although Juventus' interest in Håland would ordinarily dent Manchester United's hopes of landing the young striker, the Old Lady are currently busy with a blockbuster move for Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Recent reports claim that Real Madrid are putting the Portugal international under pressure to take responsibility for his move away from the club, insisting that Ronaldo must publicly state he is leaving the Santiago Bernabéu of his own accord.