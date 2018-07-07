Liverpool Youngster Jets Out to USA Ahead of Likely Impending Transfer

Liverpool youngster Allan Rodrigues de Souza is set to start training with Eintracht Frankfurt during their pre season camp as they asses whether to make an official offer, the German club have confirmed.

The 21-year-old has yet to make an appearance for the Reds three-years since joining the club after struggling to secure a UK work permit - ensuring the Merseysiders are forced to look for yet another loan spell, or permanent move, for the midfielder.

The Brazilian will train with Frankfurt in America but it is yet to be decided whether he will be able to feature in any of their two friendlies against Major League Soccer's Real Salt Lake and Philadelphia Union.

Eintracht sporting director Bruno Hübner said of Allan's presence on the club's American training camp: “He wants to take the opportunity to show what he can do.”

Whether any potential deal is for a permanent switch or a loan spell is yet to be determined, however. Although the Reds are said to rate the 21-year-old who has made six Under-20 appearance for Brazil.

Allan joined Liverpool in a £500,000 deal from Internacional, but since making the move to Anfield he has spent time with Finnish outfit SJK, Belgium's Sint-Truiden and Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin before his time with Apollon Limassol in Cyprus last season.

The work permit rules for non-European players were tightened in 2015, where points are awarded for international caps, transfer fee, wages, level of club they are coming from and whether the player has featured in 30% or more of league minutes which he is available for - criteria which Allan has yet to satisfy.

The midfielder did report for the start of Liverpool's pre season preparations last week before the decision was made for him to link up with the German side.